Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces extended Eid wishes through his official Twitter account on Wednesday.
He tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to the UAE President and Vice President, the Rulers of the Emirates, and the UAE people. We pray that this blessed time brings peace, prosperity and happiness to the people of our nation, the region and the world."
Eid Al Fitr celebrations in the UAE will start on Thursday, which is the first day of Shawwal as per the Islamic calendar.