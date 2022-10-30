Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Chairman of Dubai Judicial Council, has approved organisational regulations for the Judicial Inspection Department in the emirate to ensure the rights of litigating parties.

The regulations streamline the department’s structure and duties that include submitting reports to ensure integrity and transparency and maintain the effectivity of the judicial authority.

“Justice is the key foundation for prosperity and people’s happiness. We work to enhance the efficiency of the judicial authority and preserve our fair and independent judiciary,”” Sheikh Maktoum said in a tweet.

As per the new regulations, the department will have an organisational structure consisted of judicial inspectors from various disciplines.

Regular inspections will be carried out annually to ensure the quality of the inspectors’ works.

A work team will be formed to prepare regular reports about the judicial authority’s progress of work.

The move aims to ensure neutrality and objectivity of reports issued about the members of the judicial authority.

The decision defines the different types of judicial assessments, including annual appraisals, assessments for the purpose of promotion, inspections to investigate complaints, and as and when required.

Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council, said the move is aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for a fair and impartial judiciary. Al Suwaidi said the decision reflects Sheikh Maktoum’s keenness to objectively evaluate the work of Dubai’s judiciary and the affairs of its members. He also noted that the move aims to improve the efficiency of Dubai’s judicial system by putting in place mechanisms that will help enrich the skills of its members.

Judge Mohammed Mubarak Obaid Al Sabousi, Director of the JID, said the move reflects a qualitative leap in the performance appraisal of members of Dubai’s judiciary. He said the decision ensures objectivity while setting criteria that will help achieve positive outcomes and ensure the independence of the judiciary.

He noted the executive regulations were key legislative enablers that paved the way to develop an advanced technical structure and programmes to develop the skills of members of the judiciary. The information available as a result of the different types of judicial appraisals will allow members to improve their performance and the performance of entities supporting them while addressing any shortcomings to raise the standards of Dubai’s judicial system.

According to the decision, the JID will be affiliated with the Dubai Judicial Council. The decision also set out the responsibilities of the JID in appraising and monitoring the work of judicial authority as the JID is the principal monitoring body for Dubai’s judiciary.

Annual appraisals

The JID will annually appraise the performance of the members of the judicial authority according to precise criteria. The JID will submit the performance appraisal reports to the Dubai Judicial Council or its chairman with the aim of developing training programmes that enable judiciary members to keep pace with the latest developments in the judicial field. The Decision also stipulates the formation of oversight committees to review performance appraisal reports and ensure their impartiality and accuracy.

Assessments for the purpose of promotion

The resolution specifies instances when JID may assess judiciary members for promotion to ensure the level of competence required for higher judicial positions.

Inspections to investigate complaints

The decision sets clear and objective procedures for filing a complaint to the JID about the work of the judicial authority and its members. The decision, which ensures impartiality and independence, defines the channels for submitting the complaints, procedures and outcomes.

In addition, the decision stipulates the formation of a task force by the JID’s Director to conduct regular visits to the Courts and the Public Prosecution to review progress, suggest improvements, and develop proposals for the work of the judicial authority.