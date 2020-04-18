Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, opened the field hospital at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) on Saturday (April 18, 2020).

During his field trip, Sheikh Hamdan inspected the various facilities of the new hospital and met a group of doctors and those operating the hospital, which supports the health system in Dubai and comes within the preventive measures to enhance the emirate's capabilities in dealing with COVID-19.