Sharjah: The Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority announced that the shark that was spotted off Khor Fakkan is not dangerous to humans as it does not attack people except if it is bothered or touched.
In reaction to the news circulated on social media about a shark spotted off Khor Fakkan, the authority said that such kind of sharks are not dangerous to humans. “This kind of sharks does not attack people unless it is bothered or touched. The authority advised beachgoers and swimmers to get out of water quietly and do not intercept sharks when they are seen.