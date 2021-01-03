The Al Nas Charitable Hospital. The Big Heart foundation's donation will fund the addition of a new fleet of well-equipped ambulances to augment Al Nas Hospital’s services and significantly add to the functionality of its health care system. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) is funding two humanitarian projects in Egypt in a bid to create more opportunities in education and to support the health care services of a charitable children’s hospital.

Under the directives of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of TBHF, the global humanitarian organisation has allocated more than Dh1.15 million to support Al Nas Charitable Hospital in addition to providing educational opportunities for non-enrolled primary-level students in the villages of Luxor in Upper Egypt.

Dh1,044,000 to enhance children’s health care services

Keeping in line with TBHF’s mission to safeguard the rights and improve the lives of vulnerable children and families worldwide, the entity’s funding of Dh1,044,000 will serve to substantially ramp up the services offered by the 600-bed capacity Al Nas Hospital.

The donation will fund the addition of a new fleet of well-equipped ambulances to augment Al Nas Hospital’s services and significantly add to the functionality of its health care system. Ambulance services form the primary response to medical and trauma related emergencies around the clock and are essential for a health care provider to deal with life-and-death situations.

TBHF’s funding will also enable the streamlining of the services offered by the hospital through the purchase of two additional buses to meet the transportation needs of its staff members. It will also enable the purchase of a zero-emission electric golf cart to assist patients unable to walk the 350-metre distance from the gates to the outpatient centre.

Hospital profile Considered one of the largest and most prominent medical centres in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, the hospital, managed by the non-profit Al Joud Foundation, is located in the densely populated neighbourhood of Shubra Al-Kheimah. It delivers free services to all patients.

Al Nas Hospital has the potential to develop into a regional hub in the treatment of cardiopathic children, receiving patients and training doctors from other African countries, and TBHF’s funding will provide the much-needed initial momentum.

Community Education project drives equal learning opportunities

The allocation of Dh114,699 targeting 150 pupils, aged between 6 -14 years old, and 20 facilitators will enhance the learning outcomes of non-enrolled children or dropouts from primary education through both curricular and extra-curricular activities. Apart from providing school uniforms for 150 pupils, the funding will cover costs of inclusion of activities such as drama, reading, drawing, arts, and handmade projects in the classroom.

TBHF funding will also encompass recruitment and capacity building workshop for 20 facilitators to aid in greater community involvement and support for Community Education in Luxor in Upper Egypt. The one-year project, initiated by Misr El Kheir Foundation in September, will conclude this year.