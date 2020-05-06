Sharjah: Police in Sharjah will not impose lockdowns on any area due to the coronavirus, a top official said on Wednesday.

Major General Saif Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, said, “There was no massive spread of coronavirus in any location within Sharjah. The police have no intention to impose any lockdown,” he said during an online press conference with media to discuss the emirate’s reaction to the pandemic.