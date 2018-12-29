“Sharjah’s cultural prominence has not been built overnight, but illustrates the fruition of persistent efforts for over four decades. Today, Sharjah is a hub of sciences, knowledge and culture, and home to a plethora of annual cultural events that brings together renowned writers and intellectuals from around the world. These feats reflect the realisation of the vision of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who believes that a strong cultural movement contributes to development in all fields.”