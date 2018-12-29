Sharjah: A delegation from Sharjah will showcase Emirati culture at the upcoming New Delhi World Book Fair 2019 (NDWBF), scheduled for January 5 to 13, 2019. Sharjah has been named guest of honour of the fair.
The emirate’s various literary and cultural entities have curated a programme of seminars, poetry evenings, and a host of other engagements, which will reflect its 40 years of efforts in the cultural field.
Visitors to the fair are expected to partake in a series of literary and artistic activities organised by Sharjah departments and establishments, as well as traditional Emirati performances by the Sharjah National Band.
57Arabic language works have been translated into Hindi
At the Sharjah pavilion at the fair, Emirati authors and literati will share insights into the Arab world. The emirate has also translated 57 Arabic language works to Hindi, which will be available for Indian readers.
Shaikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, executive chairman of the Department of Government Relations, and head of the Sharjah delegation at NDWBF 2019, said culture is the cornerstone of advancement. He pointed out that Sharjah’s selection as guest of honour is an indication of the cultural status the emirate enjoys regionally and globally.
“Sharjah’s cultural prominence has not been built overnight, but illustrates the fruition of persistent efforts for over four decades. Today, Sharjah is a hub of sciences, knowledge and culture, and home to a plethora of annual cultural events that brings together renowned writers and intellectuals from around the world. These feats reflect the realisation of the vision of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who believes that a strong cultural movement contributes to development in all fields.”
Ahmad Al Ameri, chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, said: “Sharjah is on a mission to introduce, highlight and represent Arab and Emirati culture at every international participation, and book fairs offer us an unrivalled opportunity to do so. At NDWBF 2019, we will also be showcasing Sharjah’s world-class services and diverse offerings to publishers worldwide, and offer our expert consultation on how to capitalise on opportunities in Arab markets,” he added.
Cultural programme
The Sharjah pavilion will be home to various activities throughout the fair. A poetry reciting session titled ‘Spectra’ is set to take place with the participation of poets Habib Al Sayegh and Khulood Al Mualla, moderated by Ali Al Sha’ali.
A literature symposium titled ‘India as seen by the Emirati poets,’ will be held with the participation of poets Abdullah Al Hedeya, Shaikha Al Mutairi, Sultan Al Ameemi, and moderated by Eman Al Yousuf.
Highlighting the UAE’s influence on Indian cinema, Dr Habib Gulam will show the frequent sighting Emirati locations and actors in Indian films, in a session titled ‘Emirates and Indian Cinema’, moderated by Eman Al Yousuf.