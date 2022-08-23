Sharjah: The Executive Council of Sharjah has issued a decision regarding banning single-use plastic bags and materials in line with the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The ban will take effect from January 1, 2024. Also, in preparation for the move in 2024, the emirate will introduce a 25-fil tariff per single-use plastic bag from October 1, 2022.
The single-use plastic bags will be replaced by multi-use bags and other alternatives.
The decision aims to:
• Protect the environment from the dangers of plastic pollution
• Enhance and encourage a culture of environmental protection and sustainability by reducing the consumption of single-use plastic bags and materials
• Support efforts to provide environmentally friendly alternatives
• Ensure that multi-use bags and materials are handled in a sustainable manner
According to the decision, as of January 1, 2024, it is prohibited to trade, produce, offer or import single-use plastic bags and materials in the emirate, provided that they are replaced with multi-use bags and materials with technical specifications and standards approved by the Department of Municipality Affairs.
The Department of Municipal Affairs in the emirate of Sharjah is specialised in:
• Laying down the necessary plans and policies to implement the provisions of this resolution
• Determining the single-use plastic bags and materials to be prohibited and the exceptions contained therein
• Preparing and implementing awareness and educational programmes on the importance of switching from single-use plastic bags and materials to consuming other sustainable and multi-use alternatives