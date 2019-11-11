Sharjah: The 10th edition of the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition, organised by the Emirates Philatelic Association (EPA), will kick off on November 19 and and run until November 23 at the Mega Mall. The largest cultural event of its kind across the region, it will bring together enthusiasts and collectors of rare stamps from the UAE and other countries of the world. “Our preparations for hosting this unique event have been wrapped up, through which, we aim to shed more light on the cultural legacy and long postal history of the UAE by displaying unique collections of stamps and currencies, in addition to providing a platform for philatelists, stamp collectors and hobbyists to extend their collections,” said Mega Mall Sharjah. “Our aim is to bring together the philatelists and hobbyists under one roof to communicate with their counterparts from all over the world through a series of activities that enhance the value of their hobby and open new horizons to other cultures,” said Abdullah Khoury, president of the Emirates Philatelic Association.