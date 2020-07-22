One of the shopping centres participating in the campaign Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Bargains, prizes and surprises await shoppers across major shopping malls and retail stores in Sharjah as the Sharjah Shopping Promotions begins.

The month-long campaign that offers discounts of up to 75 per cent was announced by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday. Its theme: Smile, You Are in Sharjah.

Aside from getting bargains, shoppers can also enter raffle draws and win attractive prizes, including 12 cars (BMW – X2), gift vouchers, hotel stays, and many more.

Major shopping malls in Sharjah have confirmed their participation in the campaign, including Sahara Centre, Al Waha Mall, City Centre Sharjah, Zawaya Walk and Zero 6 Mall, in addition to a large number of retail stores in the emirate.

This event comes as part of SCCI’s commitment to launch innovative initiatives aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of Sharjah’s economy and contributing to the sustainable development of all sectors, especially the retail sector - Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI chairman

The SCCI earlier announced retail stores in the Central and Eastern regions are exempted from participation fees to help them attract a wide array of shoppers and visitors, while the stores in the other regions will get a 50 per cent discount of participation fees.

The Sharjah Shopping Promotions is one of the SCCI’s marketing campaigns aimed at supporting the retail sector and boosting sales.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI chairman, said: “This event comes as part of SCCI’s commitment to launch innovative initiatives aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of Sharjah’s economy and contributing to the sustainable development of all sectors, especially the retail sector.”

Khalid Jassim Al-Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, added: “Sharjah Shopping Promotions is a perfect opportunity for boosting the domestic tourism through the attraction of shoppers.. Such campaigns would have a great significance on the market revival and economic recovery. They also play an essential role in supporting the commercial development of the domestic tourism sector.”

Free COVID tests for retail staff

Meanwhile, the SCCI with the Ministry of Health and Prevention in providing free COVID-19 tests to around 4,000 employees in the retail sector.