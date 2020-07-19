Sharjah Summer Promotions begins on July 22, 2020 Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Shoppers are in for a treat as Sharjah is gearing up to host a month-long event of discounts and promotions across the emirate.

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announced that the emirate's shopping season, Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2020, will kick off on July 22 and will last until August 21, stressing its commitment to stepping up efforts to support the retail sector and shopping centres in the emirate amid COVID-19.

“Such events would help boost the emirate’s economic activities and their sustainability, in addition to spreading happiness among community members through these attractive and amazing festivals,” said the SCCI.

A number of major shopping centres have confirmed their participation in this year’s event, including Sahara Centre, Al Waha Mall, City Centre Sharjah, Zawaya Walk Centre and Zero 6, in addition to a number of retail outlets.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of SCCI, said the authority has launched several initiatives to help the business sector deal with the impact of Covid-19.

"This exceptional shopping season is an important opportunity for the retail sector, especially with the gradual return of economic life, as it would help boost sales and revive markets," he said.

“The retail stores in the Central and Eastern regions are exempted from participation fees to help them attract a large segment of shoppers and visitors and provide distinctive offers," Al Awadi added.

Stores in the other regions will get a 50 per cent discount on participation fees.

The Chamber of Commerce pointed out that the Sharjah Shopping Promotions will be featuring offers and discounts of up to 75 per cent, as well as weekly raffle draws for lucky winners during their shopping in the participating malls and centres, in addition to all-new programs and activities that will continue throughout the month-long event.