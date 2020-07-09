Sharjah: The Court of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has mourned Sheikh Ahmed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, who passed away in London on Thursday.
Condolences will be received through phone calls due the coronavirus pandemic. The telephone numbers will be announced later.
A three-day mourning period was announced in the emirate of Sharjah, during which UAE flags will be flown at half-mast, starting from the arrival of the body of the deceased.
In a statement, the Ruler’s Court expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and members of Al Qasimi family, praying to Allah to rest his soul in Paradise.