Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Thursday the Clock Tower Square located at the intersection of Al Wahda Street and Corniche Street in Kalba.

Upon the arrival, Dr Sheikh Sultan unveiled the memorial plaque marking the inauguration of the tower followed by the inauguration of the innovative water fountains surrounding the tower, which operate on the clock system. The fountains divided to12 main fountains representing the number of hours and 60 sub-fountains representing the number of minutes.

The Sharjah Ruler toured the corridors of the tower to see its most prominent facilities and contents and its distinctive views overlooking the city of Kalba. The tower includes two balconies for sightseeing. The first balcony is located on the fifth floor at a height of 33 metres and contains a restaurant for visitors, while the second balcony is 46 metres above sea level and provides a wonderful view of the city and its surrounding places such as Kalba Lake, University of Sharjah, Kalba Commercial Centre, Qurum Reserve and the surrounding mountains.

The clock tower height is 60 metres, with a total area of 668 square metres and an area of 2,532 square metres for the corridors leading to the tower. The tower consists of 7 floors, topped by a huge clock with a diameter of 5 metres that can be seen from all over the city.

The tower design is inspired by the modern Islamic decorations that cover all its sides, with a spacious dome covered with gilded mosaic, in addition to the various Islamic decorations on the four facades of the building.

Dr Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the vicinity of the Clock Tower Square, which includes green areas with a total area of 2,100 square metres, in addition to 940 parking spaces, along the Corniche Street to serve the tower’s visitors.

The Clock Tower Square project and its surrounding area were provided with parking, safe pedestrian paths, and a tunnel leading to the clock tower with a length of 65.7 metres, which includes a number of murals of the most important ancient and modern landmarks of Kalba.