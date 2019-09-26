The cases covered 75 men and 86 women in Sharjah

Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved 161 employment cases for Emiratis in Sharjah on Wednesday. The cases covered 75 men and 86 women.

The cases were approved by the Sharjah Ruler on an urgent basis for the humanitarian circumstances of the applicants.

The cases approved and their situations were as follows:

47 orphans  death of the family supporter.

99 low-income families  with less than Dh20,000 monthly income.

14 cases of divorcee women  for whom financial assistance was deemed insufficient to provide a dignified life.

1 case of a family-supporting wife  due to health conditions of the husband.