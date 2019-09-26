Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved 161 employment cases for Emiratis in Sharjah on Wednesday. The cases covered 75 men and 86 women.
The cases were approved by the Sharjah Ruler on an urgent basis for the humanitarian circumstances of the applicants.
The cases approved and their situations were as follows:
47 orphans death of the family supporter.
99 low-income families with less than Dh20,000 monthly income.
14 cases of divorcee women for whom financial assistance was deemed insufficient to provide a dignified life.
1 case of a family-supporting wife due to health conditions of the husband.
Earlier this month, Sheikh Sultan had also ordered Sharjah to perform a survey for job seekers amongst the citizens of Sharjah. The survey was performed by Sharjah Human Resources Directorate, SHRD, in collaboration with the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah, DSCD, where the job seekers data were combined, analysed and stored in the data banks of SHRD.