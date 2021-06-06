A sewage tanker in Sharjah. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: Sharjah Police Radars will catch sewage tankers that move in the Muwailih commercial area during prohibited hours.

The Sharjah City Municipality has coordinated with the police to ensure that new movement hours are adhered to in the Muwailih commercial area.

Thabit Al Turaifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, said the new tankers’ access times into the Muwailih commercial area will be from 8.30am to 1pm and 11pm to 6am. For two weeks, drivers will be educated about the new timings before implementing the decision, Al Turaifi said.

The municipality formed working teams to follow up the tankers’ commitment, in cooperation with the General Command of Sharjah Police, to track down tankers that will violate the decision.

The decision aims to reduce the obstruction of vehicle movement, as the area is increasingly witnessing a rise in residential population, and consequent economic activities. The decision comes in line with the role of the municipality and its keenness to provide the best services to the public.

Interactive platform for owners

Al Turaifi explained that the sewage department has established an interactive platform and worked to add all the owners of the tankers. It has started making awareness announcements regarding the new timing and raising awareness of everything related to the process of withdrawing and unloading sewage at the main station and any new decisions issued by the municipality in this field.