Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has asked owners of vehicles impounded for more than six months to report to the Control and Inspection Department.
A statement released by the emirate’s civic body read: ‘Owners of impounded vehicles, machinery, motorcycles and bicycles for more than six months without taking the necessary procedures to release them, have been asked to approach the Department in Industrial Area 5 within four days from July 11, Monday.’
If the owners do not report to the authorities within the deadline, the municipality will put the vehicles up for sale at a public auction.