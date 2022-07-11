Sharjah Municipality001-1657531509783
The public notification issued by Sharjah City Municipality regarding impounded vehicles. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has asked owners of vehicles impounded for more than six months to report to the Control and Inspection Department.

A statement released by the emirate’s civic body read: ‘Owners of impounded vehicles, machinery, motorcycles and bicycles for more than six months without taking the necessary procedures to release them, have been asked to approach the Department in Industrial Area 5 within four days from July 11, Monday.’

Sharjah Municipality without Crop-1657531511520
The Instagram post from Sharjah City Municipality. Image Credit: Supplied

If the owners do not report to the authorities within the deadline, the municipality will put the vehicles up for sale at a public auction.