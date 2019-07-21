The new service can be requested at a nominal fee by calling 056-5064144

The mobile slaughterhouse has the capacity to slaughter 10 animals at a time, but only small sheep and goats can be handled. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Municiplaity on Sunday launched a ‘mobile slaughterhouse’ to come to their houses for the upcoming Eid Al Adha.

The new mobile slaughterhouse [on wheels] is expected to to ease pressure on the emirate’s abbatoirs. It has been manufactured using recycled materials at transport department and with the help of several employees from the department.

The mobile slaughterhouse has the capacity to slaughter 10 animals at a time, but only small sheep and goats can be handled. A veterinarian will also be on board to supervise the process.

Shaikha Shatha Al Mualla, assistant director-general of the public health sector and the central laboratories, explained that the new service can be requested at a nominal fee by calling 056-5064144. It will be available daily from 9am to 4pm, except Fridays, Saturdays and holidays.

Thabit Salim Al Taraifi, director-general of the municipality, said the portable slaughterhouse is equipped with the same tools that are used in the central abbatoir, complete with water supply, drainage pipes and shelves with hangers, among others.

Khalid Bin Falah Al Suwaidi, assistant general manager for customer service at the municipality, said cold temperature is maintained at the new abbatoir so the slaughtering process won’t be affected by the heat of the summer weather.