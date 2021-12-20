NAT 211220 X GALLERY ARAMZAN-2-1640002059368
Photo exhibition titled 'Salt, Sweat, Blood' by Francesco Zizola on the opening day of Gallery X at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah on Monday Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Sharjah: Gallery X, a new permanent photography exhibition curated by the Xposure International Photography Festival, was launched at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah on Monday.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council inaugurated Gallery X.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, during the inauguration of Gallery X on Monday in Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

Gallery X celebrates acclaimed photographers worldwide and is dedicated to showcasing a selection of their works. The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah toured the exhibition, which marks its debut with a collection of photographic prints by award-winning Italian photographer Francesco Zizola and British photographer Anthony Lamb, whose works have appeared in leading international magazines and newspapers.

Zizola briefed Sheikh Sultan on his collection themed ‘Salt, Sweat, Blood’ while Anthony Lamb presented his unique vision of ‘Escapes’.

The permanent exhibition has also offers amateur and professional photographers the opportunity to participate in workshops led by world-renowned photographers.

‘Salt, Sweat, Blood’

Zizola’s collection of photographs are part of a long-term project the artist has been working on for the past few years (2017-2019) and focuses on the relationship between man and nature. Water, or the deep sea, constitutes the main subject of the images at the exhibition.

‘Escapes’

In his series of photographs titled ‘Escapes’, Lamb uses negative space and an ethereal aesthetic to provide the viewer with a sense of serenity and calm. The collection includes images of mangroves in Abu Dhabi, which are an integral part of the coastal ecosystem of the UAE.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Khaled Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yacoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; Alia Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB; and several photographers and media outlets.

Picture exhibition titled Salt, Sweat, Blood by a photographer Francesco Zizola, and Escapes by a photographer Anthony Lamb on the opening day of X Gallery at Sharjah Amphitheatre in Sharjah. 20th December 2021. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit:
Picture exhibition titled Salt, Sweat, Blood by a photographer Francesco Zizola, on the opening day of X Gallery at Sharjah Amphitheatre in Sharjah. 20th December 2021. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Picture exhibition titled Salt, Sweat, Blood by a photographer Francesco Zizola, on the opening day of X Gallery at Sharjah Amphitheatre in Sharjah. 20th December 2021. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
