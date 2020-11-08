Sharjah: The road that links Sharjah and Kalba reopened to motorists late on Sunday after being closed due to heavy rains.
Sharjah Police earlier closed the Sharjah-Kalba road from both directions between Al Hafiya Square in Kalba to Wadi Al Hilo, following heavy downpour.
Showers hit parts of the northern emirates and Sharjah Police urged motorists and heavy vehicle drivers to abide by the rules and pull over to the road shoulder if visibility is poor.
Sharjah police urged motorists to take precautions and be careful as well as reduce the speed on the road during these rainy weather.
Motorists were advised earlier to take alternative routes.
Sharjah Police also urged all community members to avoid gathering near valleys.