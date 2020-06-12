Sharjah
Sharjah: The National Center for Search and Rescue in coordination with the General Command of Sharjah Police has rescued an injured Australian biker from the sand dunes of Al Badyer in Sharjah.
Police said immediately after the alert from the police operations' room, an air ambulance flew to the pinpointed location, where the 45-year-old woman had met with an accident.
Sharjah Police said officers are working round the clock and are ready to help whenever they get a distress call.
A report was received from the Sharjah Police Operations Room stating that there was a biker, part of a hobbyist group, whose bike had overturned causing her serious injury.
The rescue team managed to airlift the injured woman to Al Dhaid Hospital to receive the necessary treatment, while ensuring that all precautionary and preventive measures concerning coronavirus were observed.