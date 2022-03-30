nat heritage days2-1648620533317
A live performance in progress during the closing ceremony of Sharjah Heritage Days at the SHD Theatre. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) on Tuesday wrapped up activities for its 19th session, which was organised under the slogan ‘Heritage and the Future’, in the Heritage area in the Heart of Sharjah from March 10 to 28.

Accompanied by similar events in the cities of Al Dhaid, Khor Fakkan, Dibba Al Hisn, Kalba, Wadi Al Helo and Al Hamriya, the series of events brought together a myriad of arts, traditions and activities to celebrate world heritage.

'Exceptional success'

Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for Sharjah Heritage Days, confirmed that the latest edition of Sharjah Heritage Days achieved “exceptional success”, in terms of participation and attendance.

Boasting a diverse range of activities suitable for all members of society, the SHD aligned with the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for heritage to remain part of the national identity that links cultures. The public’s enthusiasm for Sharjah Heritage Days was reflected in the huge turnout, with the number of visitors reaching over 300,000 and exceeding all expectations.

Mr Abu Bakr Al Kindi-1648620529081
Abu Bakr Al Kindi addresses the audience during the closing ceremony. Image Credit: Supplied

Closing ceremony

The closing ceremony was held at SHD Theatre, in the presence of guests, officials, and spectators.

The ceremony began with the performance of the Spanish band, followed by a speech by Abu Bakr Al Kindi, the general coordinator of the SHD. He said: “Sharjah Heritage Days has successfully achieved its goal to introduce, promote and remind people of heritage. This has been achieved by planting and instilling heritage values in the hearts of children and young people, through events, activities and training workshops. The events attracted a wide and varied audience and prompted them to respond and interact with the rich content offered by the heritage days, which achieves pleasure and benefit”.

Read more

Ahmed AlBairaq, Director of Institutional Communication Department at SIH, thanked journalists and media professionals from inside and outside the UAE for their efforts in covering the news of Sharjah Heritage Days.