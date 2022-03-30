Sharjah: Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) on Tuesday wrapped up activities for its 19th session, which was organised under the slogan ‘Heritage and the Future’, in the Heritage area in the Heart of Sharjah from March 10 to 28.
Accompanied by similar events in the cities of Al Dhaid, Khor Fakkan, Dibba Al Hisn, Kalba, Wadi Al Helo and Al Hamriya, the series of events brought together a myriad of arts, traditions and activities to celebrate world heritage.
'Exceptional success'
Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for Sharjah Heritage Days, confirmed that the latest edition of Sharjah Heritage Days achieved “exceptional success”, in terms of participation and attendance.
Boasting a diverse range of activities suitable for all members of society, the SHD aligned with the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for heritage to remain part of the national identity that links cultures. The public’s enthusiasm for Sharjah Heritage Days was reflected in the huge turnout, with the number of visitors reaching over 300,000 and exceeding all expectations.
Closing ceremony
The closing ceremony was held at SHD Theatre, in the presence of guests, officials, and spectators.
The ceremony began with the performance of the Spanish band, followed by a speech by Abu Bakr Al Kindi, the general coordinator of the SHD. He said: “Sharjah Heritage Days has successfully achieved its goal to introduce, promote and remind people of heritage. This has been achieved by planting and instilling heritage values in the hearts of children and young people, through events, activities and training workshops. The events attracted a wide and varied audience and prompted them to respond and interact with the rich content offered by the heritage days, which achieves pleasure and benefit”.
Read more
- ‘Sharjah Ramadan Festival’ to run April 2 to May 4 offering discounts and activities
- UAE: Al Suwaidi Foundation announces strategic tie-up with British Chamber of Commerce Abu Dhabi
- UAE’s Wadi Wurayah National Park nominated as World Heritage Site
- Arab musicians mix melodies at Dubai Metro Music Festival 2022
Ahmed AlBairaq, Director of Institutional Communication Department at SIH, thanked journalists and media professionals from inside and outside the UAE for their efforts in covering the news of Sharjah Heritage Days.