Sharjah: The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) on Tuesday announced that 130,000 bags of rice will be distributed as Zakat Al Fitr, the charity given on the Eid Al Fitr festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

These portions were contracted and purchased several months ago in anticipation of distributing them to eligible recipients on the eve of Eid Al Fitr (Tuesday night).

The SCI said the Zakat is distributed in-kind from its headquarters and branches to those eligible, while its cash value is received from donors at Dh25 per individual who wishes to delegate the association to distribute their Zakat Al Fitr.

SCI Executive Director Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem said: “Preparations for the Zakat Al Fitr project have been completed. It is planned to distribute 130,000 bags of rice to eligible categories.”

The SCI has allocated Dh3.2 million from its Ramadan fund to purchase the designated distributions, with the distribution process encompassing registered individuals listed in the association’s records at its main headquarters and all cities and areas under its jurisdiction, including Batayeh, Madam, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Khorfakkan, and Dibba Al Hisn, continuing until the dawn of Eid Al Fitr (on Wednesday).

Bin Khadem highlighted that the SCI continues to welcome contributions from benefactors willing to delegate the distribution of their Zakat. These contributions will be directly delivered to registered recipients listed in the association’s records.

How to donate

Various donation channels have been provided, enabling benefactors to pay their Zakat Al Fitr value for themselves and their families through the SCI’s website, smart links enabling donations via SMS codes, activation of Zakat deduction through credit cards, as well as payment via Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.