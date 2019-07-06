Sharjah skyline Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Sharjah: Sharjah Charity International has come to the aid of a woman, who was left to fend for herself and her three daughters, after her alcoholic husband abandoned her.

According to a spokesperson, the 38-year-old woman, who had filed a lawsuit against her husband over a marital dispute, was being pressured by him to withdraw the case. At one point, he abandoned her and her children, following which she took up a job in a government department.

However, the husband began to harass her, threatening to take custody of their daughters, one of whom is a slow learner.

Afraid that she would be forced to leave the girls in his care, the woman resigned from her job and took refuge in her father’s house, where she was given a small room with a bed and a cupboard.

Her condition was so pathetic that when she approached the Sharjah charity, they decided to form a special committee to study the case. It was found that the family was living in abysmal conditions as she could not afford a place of her own.