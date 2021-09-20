Sharjah: A new park for blue-collar workers has been built in Al Sajaa Industrial Area on the outskirts of Sharjah city, serving more than 100,000 workers in the area, officials announced on Sunday.
The 15,000-square-meter park has two cricket pitches, two multipurpose fields, walking paths, green spaces, security rooms, 10 administrative offices and 10 commercial offices, in addition to service rooms.
The development comes in line with the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Ruler of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah to provide comfort and facilities for all segments of society. Sharjah Directorate of Public Works (SDPW), in coordination with Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority (SLSDA, completed the construction of the park.
Ali Al Suwaidi, executive council member and chairman of SDPW, said that the new park will serve more than 100,000 workers located in the industrial area, which includes about 70 per cent of all workers in Sharjah. He said the park will be an outlet where workers will relax and enjoy themselves during their vacations and after the end of their daily work.
More amenities
Al Suwaidi added that also planned are playgrounds, mosques, shops, cafes, administrative offices for municipal services, security points, mail boxes, and more green spaces.
Salem Yousef Al Qasir, chairman of SLSDA said the idea of developing these parks and other projects for blue-collar workers enjoy the direct support of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.