Sharjah: In implementation of the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide a stable and decent life for citizens, the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee (SDSC) approved an amount of Dh63.11 million, to settle 120 cases of citizens’ debts.
Commenting on this, Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court and Head of the Committee, confirmed that the committee has approved the payment of debts of people from various categories, within the 22nd batch.
Al Sheikh added that 1,827 citizens have benefited from the committee’s debt repayment process, with a total of Dh901, 499,153 in debts being processed and settled.