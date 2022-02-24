Sharjah: Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority has announced today a total closure of Al Wahda Street, in Kalba City, for expansion and development work.
The closure will start tomorrow and will continue until March 15.
Motorists have been urged to exercise caution while driving on this stretch of the road.