Rush-hour traffic on Al Wahda Street in Sharjah. Sharjah RTA has announced that the road will remain closed to traffic from tomorrow until March 15. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority has announced today a total closure of Al Wahda Street, in Kalba City, for expansion and development work.

The closure will start tomorrow and will continue until March 15.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution while driving on this stretch of the road.