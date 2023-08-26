Dubai: Have you heard anyone paying you for a laptop that is not working? Here is your chance to earn from it! Drop your old laptop in working or non-working condition at any Sharaf DG store in the UAE and earn Dh500 for it.

As part of a Back to School deals, the tech retailer has announced the payback offer to those planning to discard their laptop.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of a ‘Back to School Fair’ organised at the Sharaf DG Store at Time Square Centre Mall on Sheikh Zayed Road where students, parents and educators came together to celebrate the occasion.

The fair also saw events lined up at the mall for students and parents to enjoy carnival games, shows, interactive workshops, prizes and scores of exclusive deals as the students prepare to go back to schools on August 28 in the UAE.

Nilesh Khalkho, CEO of Sharaf DG Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Nilesh Khalkho, CEO of Sharaf DG said: “With an incredible line-up of products and promotions, we are offering something for everyone — teachers, students and parents — this school season. Our stores are equipped with experts to guide, recommend and support you right from the time you enter till you decide what’s best for you. We promise you a treat with great savings for the new school term.”

He added that Sharaf DG is forging a powerful school season this year and it does not get bigger than this. “ The excitement before school begins is tremendous but so is the shopping list. We are celebrating the beginning of a school year with unforgettable experiences filled with excitement and learning. Sharaf DG has launched an incredible season packed with unmissable deals,” said Khalkho.

Shoppers at the Sharaf DG Back To School Fair at Times Square Centre. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

At the fair, there was a Rapid Typing Test for students to type out a sentence. Rewards were given out to those with maximum words typed in a given time. A Books Donation Drive was also launched at the event.

Khalkho said: “Recent developments in the retail space geared towards a conscious shift to sustainable means. With Back to School, Sharaf DG is inviting book donations at their retail outlets and giving back to deserving students. Families can bring old and used books to Sharaf DG and get gift vouchers for contributing to the noble cause.”

He added: “Whether schooling kids at home, cooking a healthy meal, keeping necessary accessories handy, or powering their day, parents are in for a treat with the best deals on popular brands with a wide variety of products. DG Members can avail more store wide discounts and offers.”