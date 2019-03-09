Shaikh Hamdan pointed out that Dubai houses a cluster of leading institutions which churn out thousands of creative and innovative students every year. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, on Saturday approved Dubai Free University Zones Strategy, to transform public and private universities in Dubai into free zones that allow students to engage in economic and creative activities.

Shaikh Hamdan’s move comes in line with the 50-Year Charter launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to improve all aspects of life in Dubai.

Shaikh Hamdan said that the higher education sector and universities do substantially support Dubai's efforts aiming to establish a new generation of graduates who believe in the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship to embark on a new phase of success at an early age away from the traditional education system.

“Today, we have adopted the dubai strategy for free university zones, which focuses on the sixth principle of the 50-Year Charter to establish integrated economic and creative zones in public and private universities.

"The strategy will strengthen Dubai's position as a regional hub for youth support and the development of a new generation of curricula and educational concepts based on innovation and technology." Dubai Crown Prince added.

He pointed out that Dubai houses a cluster of leading educational institutions and national and international universities, which have and are graduating thousands of creative and innovative students every year. It is very important to focus on supporting their talents and adopting their ideas to launch projects and companies that immediately contribute to supporting the future economy of Dubai.

“It is all schools and universities’ responsibility to instil the spirit of entrepreneurship in the mindset of our young people and our university students to help develop new services, technologies and products from Dubai to the entire world,” he added.

The strategy was developed by the Dubai Future Foundation in coordination and cooperation with the concerned authorities. The foundation will oversee the follow-up on all projects, initiatives and ideas launched as part of the strategy.