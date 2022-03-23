Sharjah: The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah has inaugurated seven new mosques of various sizes and architectural styles in the emirate.

The new mosques are located in different regions of the emirate’s cities, including three mosques in the city of Sharjah, two mosques in the Hamriyah region, and two mosques in the central region.

This comes as part of the department’s preparations for Ramadan and to facilitate the access of the emirate’s residents to places of worship and perform rituals with ease.

In the city of Sharjah, the department inaugurated the Al Amin Mosque, which was built according to the modern architectural style mixed with the Islamic design, in the Al Ramtha area, next to the Sharjah Driving and Training Institute.

The opening was attended by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Abdullah Khalifa Yaroof Al Sabousi, Head of the Islamic Affairs Department, and a number of Islamic Affairs and Driving Institute officials.

The department also inaugurated the Saad bin Malik Mosque in the Al Raqiba 7 area of the Al Suyuh suburb, which was built according to the Islamic architectural style mixed with the modern design. It can accommodate 450 worshippers, 55 of which are for the women’s prayer room.

In the Kishisha 4 area of the Rahmaniyah suburb, the department inaugurated the Abu Sinan bin Muhsin Mosque, which can accommodate 550 worshippers, of which 70 are for women.

As for the Hamriyah region, the department opened the Mosque of the scholar Muhammad bin Ali Al Shawkani, in Hamriya east, which can accommodate 300 worshipers, 45 of which are the women’s prayer hall. Meanwhile the new Abu Amer Al-Ash’ari mosque is located in the Hamriyah region west, and can accommodate 250 worshipers.

Central region

In the central region, the department opened in Al Hosn 1 area in the city of Al Dhaid, the Al Marwa Mosque, which can accommodate 550 worshipers, of which 70 are for women, while Abdullah Bin Wahb Mosque in the Southern Al Burier area can accommodate 220 worshipers, including 30 for women’s prayer hall. The two mosques were built according to the Islamic style.