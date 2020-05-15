First three flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi headed to Kerala

Air India Express Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: India’s repatriation of its citizens from the UAE has entered the second phase, with three new flights set to take off from Dubai and Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

Reconfirming the schedule from Dubai, the Consulate General of India on Friday tweeted, “We are happy that 11 Air India Express flights are planned to India from Dubai in the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission, starting tomorrow, May 16 and ending May 23.”

According to the Air India Express schedule, the three flights that will leave on Saturday (May 16) include one from Dubai to Kochi and two from Abu Dhabi to Thiruvananthapuram and Khozikode.

The May 17 flights include two to Kochi – one each from Dubai and Abu Dhabi – besides one to Kannur from Dubai.

As of May 18, there is one flight each from Dubai to Mangalore and Abu Dhabi to Kochi.

The full schedule with details of the flights can be obtained from: http://www.airindia.in/evacuation-flight.htm or https://mea.gov.in/vande-bharat-mission-list-of-flights.htm

Repatriation flights to India began on May 7.