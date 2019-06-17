Science objectives of Hope Probe to be highlighted in the Science Week workshops

Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) will launch the Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) Science Week on the first week of July at the Emirates Towers Youth Hub which will include six workshops by MBRSC’s Science Team to highlight the scientific aspect of the Hope Probe mission.

Besides interactive workshops that explain the tools used by scientists in the study of Mars remotely, the Week will also include an interactive platform on the internet containing data called “The Mars Climate Model”. The workshops will also highlight how the probe will collect data to answer key scientific questions about the Red Planet.

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of MBRSC, said: “The EMM Science Week comes within the framework of enhancing MBRSC’s mission to introduce community members and university and school students to its scientific programmes, space projects, and the importance of scientific progress to make achievements that benefit humanity.”