Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) are organising guided tours of major projects to exhibitors of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment exhibition (WETEX) next week.

Exhibitors can visit the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park on Sunday. This is the largest single-site solar park of its kind in the world with the capacity of 5,000 megawatts once completed at a cost of Dh50 billion by 2030.

They can also visit DEWA’s Sustainable Building in Al Quoz, which is the largest government building in the world that has earned a platinum rating for green buildings from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, LEED.

The building saves 66 per cent of energy consumption and reduces water consumption by 48 per cent by drawing on the highest international standards in green buildings.

“The tour will demonstrate the steps that Dubai has taken, in its journey to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the UAE Centennial 2071, and the goals of Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide seven per cent of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2020, rising to 25 per cent by 2030 and 75 per cent by 2050,” said Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive officer of DEWA, and the founder and chairman of WETEX. “This will encourage investors to increase their investments in Dubai and the UAE,” he added.