Dubai: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is currently descending back to Earth after concluding the longest Arab space mission onboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Ahead of the splashdown of the SpaceX Dragon capsule, scheduled for Monday off the coast of Florida, USA, Al Neyadi’s mother expressed her gratitude, saying: “Sultan has brought immense pride to our family and our nation with his achievements. This would not have been possible had it not been for the guidance and support of our wise leaders who paved the way for success. May Allah bless them with health and a long life.”
Uncle's poem
His uncle, Ali Al Neyadi, is equally filled with joy and pride. Reflecting his admiration for Sultan, he penned a poem celebrating the astronaut’s feats and echoing the sentiments of an entire nation inspired by the space explorer’s journey.
During his tenure on the ISS that lasted six months, Al Neyadi not only set records but also carried out pioneering scientific experiments that serve both humanity and the scientific community. These achievements further bolster the UAE’s growing stature in the global space sector.
The nation eagerly awaits the return of its hero, representing a beacon of hope and ambition for future generations.