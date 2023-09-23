Sharjah: An agreement has been signed to start work on the ‘Sharjah Sat-2’ satellite project.

The primary payload for Sharjah-Sat 2 will be a spectral camera with a resolution of up to five metres.

The project will focus on providing the parties funding and sponsoring the project with the scientific data and captured photos by the camera, which can be used in:

• urban planning, such as monitoring urban changes and growth, and drawing land maps

• studying the environment, such as monitoring the deterioration of fertile lands, monitoring desertification, monitoring environmental change as a result of human activity, detecting oil, gas and water leaks, and monitoring air pollution

• assessing and mitigating potential risks.

Instead of using ground photos, satellite images can be considered as a highly accurate and significant tool for tracking long-term and large-scale changes. Satellites can cover vast areas, acquire high-resolution photos, and automatically transmit them to the ground.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), witnessed the signing of the cooperation agreement between the Sharjah Academy of Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST), the Department of Town Planning and Survey, the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), and Sharjah Municipality, to work on implementing the cube satellite Sharjah-Sat-2 project

The signing ceremony was held at the Academy’s headquarters, was signed by Saeed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA); Obaid Saeed Al Teneiji, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality, Dr Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Academy of Astronomy, Space sciences and Technology; and Neela Al Shamsi, Director of the Support Services Department at the Department of Town Planning and Survey.

Five systems

Sharjah-Sat-2 project is a cubic satellite made up of six cubic pieces with dimensions of 10x20x30 centimetres in length, width, and height, respectively. As with all cubic satellites, the project will include five sub-operating systems and a basic payload, in addition to the ability to add a supplementary load to accomplish multiple tasks at the same time.

1. The power system, which will be responsible for operating the satellite and will consist of solar panels and a battery stored for extra energy.

2. The communications system which is responsible for communicating with the satellite and obtaining information from it.

3. Satellite guidance and control system.

4. Data Processing System.