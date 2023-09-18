Abu Dhabi: UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is flying home to the UAE from the US on board 'Al Ain', a UAE government aircraft, with key officials of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).
Al Neyadi sent out a tweet Monday showing himself with MBRSC officials boarding the aircraft bound for the UAE.
He is expected to set foot in his homeland again later today (September 18, 1970).
“Home of Zayed” awaits hero’s return
“Dar Zayed (Home of Zayed) awaits the hero’s return to the homeland,” the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) stated in a new video posted on X.
Dr. Al Neyadi, who hails from Al Ain, was a former network engineer with the UAE Armed Forces, before he joined the UAE astronaut programme.
He spent 6 months in microgravity on board the International Space Station (ISS), thereby setting a record for being the longest Arab in space.
Al Neyadi’s historic mission was named “Zayed Ambition 2” as it was the second edition of the UAE Astronaut Programme which aimed to fulfil the ambition of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
