The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai. Image Credit: AFP/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The UAE will host the 72nd edition of the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) happening from October 25-29 at the World Trade Centre in Dubai. IAC is the world’s premier space event, and the UAE is the first Arab nation to host it since its establishment in 1950.

IAC will feature a line-up of thematic plenary events, lectures, in-depth technical and special sessions and interactive workshops, in addition to an exclusive global networking forum, social events and a space science exhibition.

The four-day event is organised by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

How to join MBRSC said registration is now open for the 72nd IAC. To register for the event, visit their website and for any other queries related to the registration, please email iac2021@dwtc.com.

Organisers said IAC will be a live, face-to-face event. “High-level stakeholders from space agencies and institutions around the world will be gathered under one roof to exchange information, ideas, insights and strategies in the field of space research and exploration.”

Matter of pride

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, MBRC Director General, said: “Having the UAE host the IAC after just a decade of space activity is a matter of pride, and an attestation of our commitment to keeping up with the latest technological developments and innovations.”

“The Congress will accelerate the growth of the space sector in the region and will also act as a knowledge enrichment platform for the youth in the fields of space science and technology,” added Salem AlMarri, MBRSC Assistant Director General for Scientific and Technical Affairs and local organising committee chair for the IAC 2021.