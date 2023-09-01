Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced that the scheduled return of UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions.
US space agency NASA announced the delay, citing unfavorable weather conditions near the splashdown sites off the coast of Florida.
The next available undocking opportunity is no earlier than 3.05 pm in UAE time [7.05 am EDT] on Sunday, September 3, with a splashdown no earlier than 8.05 am in UAE time [12.07 am EDT] on Monday, September 4, pending weather evaluations.
To discuss the situation and confirm the new return date, a meeting has been scheduled for Friday evening, NASA added.
The splashdown was originally scheduled for 8.58 am on Sunday.
