Dubai: Tuesday, August 1, is the first night this week that you'll be able to enjoy the incredible supermoon phenomenon. The moon on Tuesday will rise at 10.32 pm in the UAE (2.32 pm EDT) and will be a full moon for three days around this time.
So, you can head outdoors for the next three nights to catch a glimpse or a photo of the celestial event. The full moon will rise in the southeast on Tuesday evening, appearing slightly brighter and bigger than normal. That’s because it will be closer than usual, just 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometers) away, thus the supermoon label.
And if you miss it this week, the last week of August will feature a supermoon and a bigger one. The moon will be even closer the night of August 30 — a scant 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometres) distant. Because it’s the second full moon in the same month, it will be what's called a blue moon.
The Al Thuraya Astronomy Center, Mushrif Park is holding a paid two-hour viewing session for the public which will include an explainer talk, telescope viewing and a photography session through the telescopes. The centre will also host a Blue Moon viewing on August 31.
A supermoon exceeds the disk size of an average-sized moon by up to 8 per cent and the brightness of an average-sized full moon by some 16 per cent. This year’s first supermoon was in July. The fourth and last will be in September. The two in August will be closer than either of those.
The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018. It won’t happen again until 2037, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project.