Fuel-saving route

We are now few minutes away from Hakuto-R spacecraft separation from the launch vehicle. The Japanese-made lunar lander carrying Rashid Rover and other payload to the Moon will take a low-energy route to the Moon rather than a direct approach. This means the landing on the Moon will take about five months after launch, in April 2023.

Mission Control Centre at Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre

Dr Hamad Al Marzooqi, project manager of Emirates Lunar Mission at MBRSC, told Gulf News the rationale for the fuel-saving but long route. He said: “The main factor is the cost of the mission. The cost comes from the volume and mass of the spacecraft. In order to reach to the moon within six days – which is the shortest path – you would need to burn a lot of fuel which means that you need a big tank and a big propulsion system to do that.”

“But it will have a huge impact in cost so, in order to reduce the cost of the mission, ispace (our partner) has selected their approach that they can reach to the lunar surface within five months but it will be less costly because it will burn much less fuel. They will use a smaller tank and propulsion system, therefore the launch cost and the cost of developing the developing system will be lower,” he further explained.

11:56AM



What’s next for the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket?

What’s next for the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket? After sending the Japanese-made lunar lander, Hakuto-R, to its lunar trajectory, the rocket booster will shut down and separate from the Falcon 9’s upper stage, then reverse course to descend back to Cape Canaveral.

The rocket will re-ignite a subset of its engines to steer itself back to the Florida coast, before settling onto the circular concrete pad at Landing Zone 2.

11:51AM



Awesome view as SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is burning its rocket engines. The mission has gone past the first stage and the rocket’s upper stage will fire its engine to reach a low-altitude parking orbit, before sending the Hakuto-R lander that is carrying Rashid Rover on a speedy trajectory carrying it far away from Earth and onwards to the Moon.

11:42AM



UAE Rashid Rover takes off for Moon

The lauch was a success. And it was on time. We have a lift-off. SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA

Image Credit: Screengrab

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, are at the Mission Control Centre inside the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre to witness the historic launch of Rashid Rover

11:33AM



Launch timeline

11:29AM



• T+00:00: Liftoff

• T+01:12: Maximum aerodynamic pressure (Max-Q)

• T+02:13: First stage main engine cutoff (MECO)

• T+02:17: Stage separation

• T+02:24: Second stage engine ignition

• T+02:29: First stage boost back burn ignition (three engines)

• T+03:06: Payload fairing jettison

• T+03:26: First stage boost back burn cutoff

• T+06:33: First stage entry burn ignition (three engines)

• T+06:53: First stage entry burn cutoff

• T+07:44: First stage landing burn ignition (one engine)

• T+07:52: Second stage engine cutoff (SECO 1)

• T+08:16: First stage landing

• T+40:02: Second stage engine restart

• T+40:58: Second stage engine cutoff (SECO 2)

• T+46:59: Hakuto-R spacecraft separation

Astrophysicist lauds UAE Mission

Dimitra Atri, astrophysicist at New York University in Abu Dhabi, praised the UAE and its burgeoning space programme. He told Gulf News: “Planetary exploration using rovers is technically challenging and the fact that Rashid Rover was built in the UAE demonstrates the capabilities and ambitions of a country with a very young but rapidly growing space program. If successful, the UAE, along with Japan will become the fourth country in space exploration history to successfully land on the Moon after the United States, former Soviet Union and China.

Dimitra Atri, astrophysicist at New York University in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

11:20AM



Painstaking preparation

For any space mission, painstaking and thorough preparation is the key to success. Abdulla AlShehhi, Rover Mechanical Engineering Lead, told Gulf News: “We have done a lot of preparation for the launch – from creating simple to complex engineering models and conducting several rounds of test to ensure a safe journey to the Moon," he said.

"The most critical part would be the landing phase but we have prepared Rashid Rover to sustain the shock load. We have tested all types of materials until we reached with the final flight model that is placed inside the Hakuto-R lander," AlShehhi added.

10:57AM



Conditions favourable for launch

Weather conditions are favourable for lift-off. Ten days after grounding the mission to resolve technical issues with the launch vehicle, Falcon 9 rocket, all systems are go for today’s launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA.

Engineers at MBRSC are monitoring the health of Rashid Rover which is inside stored inside Japanese-made lunar lander Hakuto-R M1 (mission 1), which will be carried to space by SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Dr. Mohammed AlZaabi, Lunar Surface Operations Lead, explained details of the historic mission to Gulf News.

Staff at work at the Mission Control Room at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai to monitor the live streaming of the launch of Rashid Rover from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, US. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Staff at work at the Mission Control Room at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai to monitor the live streaming of the launch of Rashid Rover from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, US. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Staff at work at the Mission Control Room at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai to monitor the live streaming of the launch of Rashid Rover from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, US. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Staff at work at the Mission Control Room at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai to monitor the live streaming of the launch of Rashid Rover from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, US. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News View gallery as list

10:40AM



“We are all exicted for the launch"

We are now an hour away from lift-off and excitement is high at the mission control centre (MCC) inside the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai.

No one is more excited for the launch than the group Emirati engineers who built the Rashid Rover from scratch with their own hands. Abdulla AlShehhi, Rover Mechanical Engineering Lead, told Gulf News: “We are very excited for the launch of the first mission by the UAE to land on the Moon. We built Rashid Rover with our own hands and if you have built something with your own hands and you see the name of the UAE on it and it will go to the Moon, the feeling is really indescribable.”

10:32AM



Live streaming from SpaceFlightNow

SpaceflightNow is streaming live video and commentary ahead of SpaceX's launch of the Rashid Rover and Hakuto-R moon lander to the space.

10:10AM



Staff at work at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai on the Rashid Rover launch day. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Staff at work at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai on the Rashid Rover launch day. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Staff at work at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai on the Rashid Rover launch day. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Staff at work at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai on the Rashid Rover launch day. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Staff at work at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai on the Rashid Rover launch day. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Staff at work at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai on the Rashid Rover launch day. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News View gallery as list

'A day to mark the future'

Today, the UAE makes another history. Rashid Rover – named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, builder of modern Dubai – is set to take off at 11.38am (UAE time) to start a 385,000km space journey to the surface of the moon.

A view of Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai, on the day of the launch.

This is a "day to be carved in history; a day to mark the future”, the Dubai Media Office tweeted on Saturday. It is indeed historic as the UAE is set to become country and among the first countries in the world to land a spacecraft on the Moon, after the United States, former Soviet Union and China.

09:47AM



Gulf News journalists at MBR Space Centre

Senior Repoter Angel Tesorero and Senior Visual Journalist Ahmed Ramzan will be sending updates from Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai on the historic lift-off.

Gulf News journalists at MBR Space Centre Image Credit: Gulf News/Ahmed Ramzan