Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), through the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, recently hosted a workshop to discuss pathways and set guidelines for proposals for the programme’s 5th Cycle in 2023.
The two-day workshop featured sessions identifying knowledge and scientific gaps in the full life-cycle of rainfall from cloud to ground, new approaches and technologies for rain enhancement, and efforts to translate new research findings and technologies developed by the programme awardees into operations and practical applications.
UAE leads the way
Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, NCM director and president of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), said: “Since its inception under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science has grown into a leading international focal point for developing cutting-edge solutions and new technologies in cloud seeding research. This workshop has facilitated meaningful discussion between the many leading experts in attendance on promising new avenues of enquiry in rain enhancement science.”
He added: “With investment in and support for innovation being a national strategic priority for the UAE, the Program’s 5th Cycle will help generate exciting new ideas that could have a global impact. Three research areas have been identified after a thorough review of progress to date and future research priorities.”
Research priorities
The expected outcome of the workshop is a new solicitation document that identifies the program’s future research priorities to be signed off by the rogramme’s Strategic Direction Committee (SDC), along with the Programme Secretariat and international, local and NCM experts. The new solicitation document will be shared publicly in mid-October as part of the call for research proposal submissions for the 5th Cycle.
Alya Al Mazroui, director of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, said: “We are working hard to build on the great innovative advances we have already made and to harness new scientific and technical ingenuity that will drive creative water solutions. Through such innovation, we have already made real progress in enhancing and further developing capacity in the field both locally and globally while encouraging global research collaborations that could lead to new advances in this important field.”