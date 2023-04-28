Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan lauded the historic achievement of Sultan Al Neyadi, who became the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS) during Expedition 69.
Tweeting on the occasion, Sheikh Mohamed said: "With this week’s discoveries by the Hope probe, the achievements of the Rashid rover mission, and Sultan Al Neyadi’s first-ever spacewalk by an Arab astronaut, the UAE continues to make a meaningful contribution to space exploration and advancements in science."
The spacewalk, carried out by Sultan Al Neyadi and a fellow astronaut from NASA, aimed to upgrade the station's solar array systems, which will increase the power generation capability of the ISS.
The historic event was broadcast live, and people from around the world tuned in to witness the UAE's significant contribution to space exploration.
Sultan Al Neyadi's accomplishment adds to the UAE's growing list of milestones in the space sector.
The Hope probe, which entered Mars' orbit in February 2021, has been instrumental in collecting valuable data about the Martian atmosphere.