Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today announced that a new moon rover called Rashid 2 will be developed for another attempt reflecting the nation’s unwavering commitment to land on the lunar surface.
His comments came a day after communication with the Japanese lander craft carrying the UAE’s first rover, called Rashid, was lost moments before touch down on the Moon.
In a tweet inspiring hope among the UAE people, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Despite the Rashid rover’s unsuccessful moon mission, our ambitions have soared higher, reaching beyond the stars. In just 10 years, the UAE has created a team of talented young professionals and established a flourishing space sector.”
Stellar rise
Sheikh Mohammed noted that the UAE has accomplished the remarkable feat of establishing a space sector from the ground up in a mere decade, and has developed a team of talented young individuals capable of overseeing sophisticated space projects.
He also noted that the UAE flag currently flies on the moon, with the Rashid explorer representing the nation’s bravery and innovative approach to space exploration.
“Undeterred by setbacks, the UAE will start working on Rashid 2, a new rover for another attempt to reach the moon, from today,” Sheikh Mohammed stated. “As a country founded on ambition, the UAE will not cease pursuing its goals. The nation will continue setting beautiful, greater, and bolder goals for itself, reflecting the unwavering determination evident since its founding on December 2, 1971. The best is yet to come.”
Boundless ambition
Closely following Sheikh Mohammed's comments, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, tweeted: "@HHShkMohd once said: “The biggest risk is not to take any risk.” Risk is an integral part of any space mission, but that has never deterred us from exploring new frontiers of space."
He added: "Our ambition knows no bounds, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to undertake groundbreaking missions that will establish the UAE as a leading spacefaring nation.
"@HHShkMohd has directed us to immediately start implementing the Rashid 2 project, a new attempt to land a rover on the moon."