Dubai: Registration for the Space Explorer Winter Camp, which will be held virtually from December 20-23, is now open, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced on Tuesday.
The virtual space camp, which is open to those between 11 and 14 years old, is aimed at providing school children with scientific and practical skills in the space sector. It is part of MBRSC’s initiative to support the UAE’s strategic goals in the fields of science and technology, promoting the building of a generation that is capable of adopting advanced technologies to develop different solutions to tackle future challenges.
Camp activities
During the virtual camp, participants will engage in interactive workshops, educational activities and workshops provided by MBRSC’s experts and specialists. The camp will cover subjects such as planetary sciences, astronaut missions on board the International Space Station and manned space flights, robotics and artificial intelligence, Emirates Mars Mission, planetary mapping, facts about Mars and Earth and other interesting topics related to space science.
Adnan AlRais, the Mars 2117 Programme Director at MBRSC, said: “The space camp will equip the youth with the right tools to help build a knowledge-based society, so that they can become tomorrow’s leaders. It will also provide valuable insights into the practical and theoretical aspects of space and its related fields. I am sure young people who take part in the camp will leave their mark on the space sector in the years to come.”
How to register
To participate in the winter camp, an applicant must be a student at any UAE school and must be between 11 and 14 years old. A student can register and submit the required documents at: https://www.mbrsc.ae/virtualspacecamp/