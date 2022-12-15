Dubai: Following the successful launch of the UAE-made Rashid Rover to the Moon, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is inviting students aged between 10 to 14 years to join its upcoming Space Explorer Camp.
MBRSC said: “Campers will be inspired to explore the solar system and unfold its secrets. The camp includes theoretical and practical workshops, activities, and competitions that will boost creativity while preparing students for future scientific disciplines.”
The camp will be held from December 19 to 22 for girls; and from December 26 to 29 for boys. Seats for the camp are limited. Registration is via MBRSC website, with deadline on December 18 (for girls) and December 25 (for boys)
Space missions
According to MBRSC, “during the four-day camp for each group, participating students will learn about MBRSC space missions, space technologies and the diverse elements of the solar system.”
The engaging programme will be led by MBRSC project leaders and team members of the UAE Astronaut Programme, the Emirates Mars Mission – Hope Probe, Mars 2117, and the Satellite Development Programme. Through hands-on engineering challenges, all campers learn what it takes to go beyond Earth.
Space facilities
The camp will be held at MBRSC in Dubai, and participants will enjoy the opportunity to tour the Centre’s various space facilities.
“The Space Explorer Camp is one of the pioneering initiatives launched by MBRSC to ignite students’ interest in exploration and space-related topics. This camp is designed to align with the Centre’s primary objective of building a new generation of scientists capable of contributing to the UAE’s space sector,” MBRSC noted.
The Space Explorer Camp is part of the Mars 2117 Programme, and is financed from the ICT fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).