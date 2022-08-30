Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is now accepting students for its first virtual study programme - Deep Learning Camp 2022, which is designed for students who want to study space science and machine learning.
Launched by MBRSC to support the UAE’s vision in science and technology, the programme will be held online for three days on September 10, 11, 17. The last date to register and enrol for the online learning camp is September 2.
Saeed Al Mansoori, acting director, Remote Sensing Department at MBRSC, said: “Our Deep Learning Camp 2022 is a foundational programme that will help students understand the capabilities, challenges, and consequences of deep learning and prepare them to participate in the development of AI technology”.
Theoretical and practical
According to MBRSC, the virtual camp is split in two sections to facilitate learning. The first section provides the youth with an experience to explore Space through theoretical and practical lessons conducted by experts in the field on September 10 and 11.
The theoretical sessions will teach the students the principles of deep learning (computer learning using structures modeled on the human brain) as wells as its applications and techniques used, with a focus on satellite image analysis and object detection.
The practical sessions, meanwhile, will include a hands-on experience in application of deep learning using Python (a high-level, interpreted, general-purpose programming language) with Google Colab, covering three areas: labelling, training and detection.
Hackathon competition
The second section is the ‘Hackathon Competition’ that will be organised on September 17 for students to showcase their knowledge gained through the camp.
Enrolment details
Applicants must be students at any university in the UAE, within the age group between 18 to 30 years old. They must have basic knowledge of mathematics, Python programming language and image processing operation is needed.
A total of 15 participants will be selected from those who have completed the registration process. To register, visit the MBRSC website.