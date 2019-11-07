Dubai: Investment in space technology is essential for the UAE if it is to transition its economy away from an oil-dependent model, said Sara Al Amiri Minister of State for Advanced Sciences in a discussion at the inaugural Frontiers Series 2020, organised by the World Government Summit.

“The UAE considers it necessary for the transition of its economy,” said Al Amiri. “We live in a world where space technology has become a prominent part of our everyday lives. As the UAE is rapidly transitioning to a knowledge-based economy, the country seeks to leverage its space assets to drive future growth in different sectors. Making space technology more accessible is an important priority for the UAE and the country believes that the responsibility to provide this access should not entirely rest on the government sector. As the country is pursuing an ambition to become not just a regional power, but a truly global power, investment in space sector is a top priority to develop its indigenous capabilities and nurture a new generation of space entrepreneurs.”