Abu Dhabi: Emirati astronaut Sultan Saif Al Neyadi received a warm and celebratory welcome from Abu Dhabi Police upon his return to his hometown in Um Ghafa area in Al Ain.
The event celebrated the successful completion of his historic mission — “ Zayed Ambition2 — and his achievement of completing the longest space mission in Arab history, lasting an impressive six months. The police patrols, adorned with the slogan “We are proud of you, Sultan Al Neyadi,” were part of the Happiness Patrol that participated in the celebrations.
An Abu Dhabi Police delegation, led by Brigadier Saif Saeed Al Shamsi, Director of the Protocol and Public Relations Department, and comprising members from various departments, including the Protocol and Public Relations Department, the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, and the Police Heritage Department, gathered to express their congratulations and admiration for Emirati astronaut Sultan Saif Al Neyadi’s historic accomplishment.
The delegation conveyed the UAE government’s and people’s immense pride in the success of Sultan Al Neyadi’s mission aboard the International Space Station.
In their discussions with Al Neyadi and his family, the delegation emphasised that his accomplishments during this historic journey represent a significant strategic milestone for the UAE.
“Today, we collectively witness a momentous chapter in our nation’s ambitious journey into space exploration. This remarkable achievement would not have been made possible, had it not been for the support and directives of our wise leadership.”
Sultan Al Neyadi and his family expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the visit by the Abu Dhabi Police delegation and the nation’s commitment to celebrating the remarkable achievements of its people, ushering in a new era of pride and inspiration for the entire nation.