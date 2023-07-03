1. Saudi Arabia mulls expanding low-cost package for Hajj

Advanced technology contributed to successful pilgrimage season

Read more ➜

2. Less than three weeks for another public holiday in the UAE

Based on predictions, UAE residents will get their next public holiday in July

Read more ➜

3. Saudi Arabila: 17,615 held for attempting Hajj without permit

128,999 vehicles unauthorised to enter Mecca denied entry

Read more ➜

4. New jobs, salary hikes in UAE hospitality sector

UAE hospitality industry is expected to create almost 7,000 jobs in 2023

Read more ➜

5. 40% travel time cut on this Dubai road towards Sharjah

Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road peak hour journey in 12 minutes

Read more ➜