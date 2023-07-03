1. Saudi Arabia mulls expanding low-cost package for Hajj
Advanced technology contributed to successful pilgrimage season
2. Less than three weeks for another public holiday in the UAE
Based on predictions, UAE residents will get their next public holiday in July
3. Saudi Arabila: 17,615 held for attempting Hajj without permit
128,999 vehicles unauthorised to enter Mecca denied entry
4. New jobs, salary hikes in UAE hospitality sector
UAE hospitality industry is expected to create almost 7,000 jobs in 2023
5. 40% travel time cut on this Dubai road towards Sharjah
Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road peak hour journey in 12 minutes