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Saturn Opposition 2026: Where to watch the ringed planet in UAE this Sunday

Catch Saturn at its brightest this Sunday at Mleiha National Park in Sharjah

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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Saturn Opposition 2026: Where to watch the ringed planet in UAE this Sunday
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Dubai: Stargazers in the UAE can catch Saturn at its brightest this Sunday, October 4, as Mleiha National Park in Sharjah hosts a guided viewing night to mark Saturn Opposition, one of the best times of the year to see the ringed planet.

The five-hour event will be held at the Mleiha Eye, at the Mleiha Camping Site, and is open to astronomy fans, families and anyone curious about the night sky. Guests can look through telescopes, hear from experts and take in the clear, dark desert skies the area is known for.

What is Saturn Opposition?


Opposition happens when Earth passes between the Sun and Saturn, placing the planet directly opposite the Sun as seen from Earth. At this point, Saturn shines brighter and is easier to spot than at any other time of the year.

The yearly alignment offers a great chance to see Saturn's famous rings and some of its moons through a telescope, making it a good introduction to one of the most recognisable planets in the solar system.

The park says the guided session is meant to make astronomy more accessible and raise awareness of planetary science and the value of protecting dark skies. With experts explaining what visitors are seeing, guests of all ages can learn more about the events taking place above them.

What's included


The evening starts with a presentation on Saturn Opposition, followed by guided telescope viewing of Saturn and other visible objects, and stargazing from a panoramic lounge overlooking the Mleiha landscape.

Guests get a designated seating area, scheduled telescope sessions, soft drinks and water, karak chai and Arabic coffee, and free parking. The event is kept small to give everyone time with the telescopes.

Dinner is an optional extra that can be added when booking, and guests can also bring their own food. Transport to and from the park is not included.

Tickets

  • Adults (11 and above): from Dh208

  • Children (5 to 10): from Dh156

  • Children 4 and under: free (food charged separately)

Good to know

Wear comfortable clothes suited to an evening outdoors in the desert, and arrive on time so you don't miss any activities. Photography is allowed, but be considerate of other guests during telescope sessions. The event depends on the weather and may be rescheduled or cancelled if conditions are poor.

Getting there


Mleiha Archaeological Centre is in the heart of Sharjah's central region, about an hour's drive from Dubai, with plenty of parking on site. Public transport options are limited, so driving or taking a taxi is the easiest way to get there.

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