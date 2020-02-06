Image Credit:

Sapil is one of the most established manufacturers and marketers of perfumes. It caters to diverse clientele globally through its branches, trade offices and authorised distributors across the globe. Sapil aims to provide its customers with quality fragrances and innovative packaging at the most competitive prices. Fragrances are imported from the leading manufacturers across the globe, such as Givaudan of Paris and then skillfully blended by Sapil’s in-house perfumers to create an out-of-the-world experience for its customers.

Sapil offers a range of mesmerising occidental fragrances created for those who appreciate modern style, refined taste and elegance.

INTENSE MEN: Intense for Him is the new fragrance for men from Sapil Perfumes. It opens with fresh spicy notes of lavender and ginger, accentuated with zesty lemon and mint for a vigorous start. The heart is composed of fresh green apple notes, cardamom from Guatemala, juniper and peppery geranium. This is a statement fragrance that tells people who you are. The base is a tender harmony of precious vetiver from Haiti, warm tonka and a virile finish of amber wood. Intense is a fresh spicy fragrance with a warm woody finish. It is designed for daytime wear for the modern man who lives life to the fullest.